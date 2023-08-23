A perfect stop on a browsing afternoon in Winter Park's Central Park area, Writer's Block has a grand collection of books and they are constantly adding new releases and popular titles to their shelves. All bookstores have a magical energy, and Writer's Block exudes it with ease. They also stock a fun collection of goodies that are only tangentially book-related: coin pouches, stationery, greeting cards, magnets, you name it. There are tons of ways to lose yourself in this independently owned bookstore, so be sure you leave with a special something.

316 N. Park Ave., Winter Park writersblockbookstore.com