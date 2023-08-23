We could (and sometimes do) spend hours scrolling through @gold_dust_home on Instagram, just to feel that dreamy, sunny, color-saturated vibe — the only reason we don't go to the store and hang out in the actual environment is that we'd leave with massive credit card debt. If you have a better grip on your impulse buying but the same craving for hand-painted Mexican stoneware, multi-colored enameled spatterware, quilted textile wall hangings, Liberty-print playing cards, vegetable-dyed linen aprons, candles shaped like corncobs, marbleized paper journals, lamps made out of baguettes, neon-hued Acapulco chairs ... uh, if you have the same yen for this stuff that we do but can keep a somewhat better grasp on your wallet, by all means visit. We'll be over here scrolling, scrolling, scrolling. (1309 Lang Ave., golddusthome.com)