Want to get your fruit snack on? Consider planting some native edible fruit trees. Nick's Edibles — a public Facebook group run by Nick Finan — is a trustworthy and exciting fruit tree nursery and venture, and Nick will happily help you with any questions you may have regarding fruit trees. Try out the local Hog Plum Trees, or perhaps one of the many unusual delicious varieties of mangoes which grow well here in sunny Florida. (Trust us, until you've eaten a truly ripe mango off the tree, as opposed to those pale-fleshed footballs they sell in grocery stores, you have not actually eaten a mango.) The Nick's Edibles Facebook group is also full of members of the area's brimming rare fruit tree societies. Ask a question there and we are willing to bet you'll get several responses within minutes, and possibly some invitations to go on over and check out their backyard trees.

4035 Hickory Tree Road, St. Cloud, 407-406-8939