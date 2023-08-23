One of our staffers' dads makes it a point to take her car to Wash City every time he visits — and we can confidently say we agree with his admiration. Look, we're simple people to please, and if your car wash has fun rainbow soap and party lighting, we're already hooked. Wash City makes going to the car wash less of an annoying chore to balance between ever-oncoming love bug seasons and torrential downpours, and more of an enjoyable break from running the rest of the day's errands. Our cars have never been shinier!

washcitycarwash.com