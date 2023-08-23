Lauren Garvin, founder of Doe Creative, seems to have found a way to excel at every endeavor she's put her talents to, and the list is long: brand designer, photographer, clothing designer, podcaster, calendar maker. Garvin even produces her own independent newspaper, the Daily Doe. But these projects aren't simply an opportunity to showcase her talents. Garvin always seeks to lift up her fellow creatives, operating a "Support Living Artists" Patreon and providing momentum to local artists through the Daily Doe, podcast "Say What You Mean" and video series "Oyster & Pearl."
1st: Classic Collision, classiccollision.com
2nd: Russell's Paint and Body, russellspaintandbodyinc.com
3rd: Fields Collision Center Orlando, fieldscollisioncenterorlando.com
1st: C & D Tires and Auto Repair, cdtiresandautorepair.com
2nd: Irish Mike's Total Car Care, irishmikesautomotive.com
3rd: Orlando Import Auto Specialists, orlandoimportspecialist.com
1st: Eurotech German Car Service Center, eurotechgermancarservice.com
2nd: Fields BMW Winter Park, fieldsbmworlando.com
3rd: Maitland Importers, maitlandimports.com
1st: Octopus Car Wash, octopuscarwashflorida.com
2nd: Mobile Detailing by Jacki Orlando, detailingbyjacki.booking.detailbookie.com
3rd: Top Dog Express, facebook.com/topdogexpresscarwash
1st: Beyond the Leash Dog, Training btl.dog
2nd: The 1 Dog Trainer Academy, the1dogtraineracademy.com
3rd: Sit Means Sit, sitmeanssit.com
1st: Happy Paws Pet Resort, happypawsorlando.com
2nd: Miss Emily's Bed and Biscuit, missemilysbedandbiscuit.com
3rd: Beyond the Leash Dog Training, btl.dog
1st: Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, woofgangbakery.com
2nd: All Creatures Pet Grooming, allcreaturespetgrooming.com
3rd: Woof! Orlando, wooforlando.com
1st: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org
2nd: Pet Rescue by Judy, petrescuebyjudy.com
3rd: Orange County Animal Services, orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net
1st: Winter Park Veterinary Hospital, wpvet.com
2nd: East Orlando Animal Hospital, eoah.com
3rd: Downtown Pet Hospital, downtownpethospital.com