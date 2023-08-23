Lauren Garvin, founder of Doe Creative, seems to have found a way to excel at every endeavor she's put her talents to, and the list is long: brand designer, photographer, clothing designer, podcaster, calendar maker. Garvin even produces her own independent newspaper, the Daily Doe. But these projects aren't simply an opportunity to showcase her talents. Garvin always seeks to lift up her fellow creatives, operating a "Support Living Artists" Patreon and providing momentum to local artists through the Daily Doe, podcast "Say What You Mean" and video series "Oyster & Pearl."

doecreative.co