Best Uncategorizable Creative: Lauren Garvin

Lauren Garvin | courtesy image via doecreative.co

Lauren Garvin, founder of Doe Creative, seems to have found a way to excel at every endeavor she's put her talents to, and the list is long: brand designer, photographer, clothing designer, podcaster, calendar maker. Garvin even produces her own independent newspaper, the Daily Doe. But these projects aren't simply an opportunity to showcase her talents. Garvin always seeks to lift up her fellow creatives, operating a "Support Living Artists" Patreon and providing momentum to local artists through the Daily Doe, podcast "Say What You Mean" and video series "Oyster & Pearl."

Best Auto Body Shop: Classic Collision

Best Auto Body Shop

1st: Classic Collision, classiccollision.com

2nd: Russell's Paint and Body, russellspaintandbodyinc.com

3rd: Fields Collision Center Orlando, fieldscollisioncenterorlando.com

Best Auto Repair Shop: C & D Tires and Auto Repair

Best Auto Repair Shop

1st: C & D Tires and Auto Repair, cdtiresandautorepair.com

2nd: Irish Mike's Total Car Care, irishmikesautomotive.com

3rd: Orlando Import Auto Specialists, orlandoimportspecialist.com

Best Auto Repair Shop (European): Eurotech German Car Service Center

Best Auto Repair Shop (European)

1st: Eurotech German Car Service Center, eurotechgermancarservice.com

2nd: Fields BMW Winter Park, fieldsbmworlando.com

3rd: Maitland Importers, maitlandimports.com

Best Car Wash: Octopus Car Wash

Best Car Wash

1st: Octopus Car Wash, octopuscarwashflorida.com

2nd: Mobile Detailing by Jacki Orlando, detailingbyjacki.booking.detailbookie.com

3rd: Top Dog Express, facebook.com/topdogexpresscarwash

Best Dog Trainer: Beyond the Leash Dog Training

Best Dog Trainer

1st: Beyond the Leash Dog, Training btl.dog

2nd: The 1 Dog Trainer Academy, the1dogtraineracademy.com

3rd: Sit Means Sit, sitmeanssit.com

Best Doggy Daycare: Happy Paws Pet Resort

Best Doggy Daycare

1st: Happy Paws Pet Resort, happypawsorlando.com

2nd: Miss Emily's Bed and Biscuit, missemilysbedandbiscuit.com

3rd: Beyond the Leash Dog Training, btl.dog

Best Pet Groomer: Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming

Best Pet Groomer

1st: Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, woofgangbakery.com

2nd: All Creatures Pet Grooming, allcreaturespetgrooming.com

3rd: Woof! Orlando, wooforlando.com

Best Place to Adopt a Pet: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Best Place to Adopt a Pet
Photo courtesy the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

1st: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org

2nd: Pet Rescue by Judy, petrescuebyjudy.com

3rd: Orange County Animal Services, orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net

Best Veterinarian or Veterinary Clinic: Winter Park Veterinary Hospital

Best Veterinarian or Veterinary Clinic

1st: Winter Park Veterinary Hospital, wpvet.com

2nd: East Orlando Animal Hospital, eoah.com

3rd: Downtown Pet Hospital, downtownpethospital.com

Best Audubon Park or Baldwin Park Restaurant Winner: DOMU Runners-up: Seito Sushi, The Osprey

Orlando's best restaurants and local food of 2023, according to our readers

