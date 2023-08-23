1st: The Umansky Law Firm Criminal Defense and Injury Attorneys, thelawman.net
2nd: Panella Law Firm, panellalawfirm.com
3rd: Sabrina R. Jadunandan, mcandjlaw.com
1st: Classic Collision, classiccollision.com
2nd: Russell's Paint and Body, russellspaintandbodyinc.com
3rd: Fields Collision Center Orlando, fieldscollisioncenterorlando.com
1st: C & D Tires and Auto Repair, cdtiresandautorepair.com
2nd: Irish Mike's Total Car Care, irishmikesautomotive.com
3rd: Orlando Import Auto Specialists, orlandoimportspecialist.com
1st: Eurotech German Car Service Center, eurotechgermancarservice.com
2nd: Fields BMW Winter Park, fieldsbmworlando.com
3rd: Maitland Importers, maitlandimports.com
1st: Octopus Car Wash, octopuscarwashflorida.com
2nd: Mobile Detailing by Jacki Orlando, detailingbyjacki.booking.detailbookie.com
3rd: Top Dog Express, facebook.com/topdogexpresscarwash
1st: Beyond the Leash Dog, Training btl.dog
2nd: The 1 Dog Trainer Academy, the1dogtraineracademy.com
3rd: Sit Means Sit, sitmeanssit.com
1st: Happy Paws Pet Resort, happypawsorlando.com
2nd: Miss Emily's Bed and Biscuit, missemilysbedandbiscuit.com
3rd: Beyond the Leash Dog Training, btl.dog
1st: Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, woofgangbakery.com
2nd: All Creatures Pet Grooming, allcreaturespetgrooming.com
3rd: Woof! Orlando, wooforlando.com
1st: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org
2nd: Pet Rescue by Judy, petrescuebyjudy.com
3rd: Orange County Animal Services, orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net
1st: Winter Park Veterinary Hospital, wpvet.com
2nd: East Orlando Animal Hospital, eoah.com
3rd: Downtown Pet Hospital, downtownpethospital.com