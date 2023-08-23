Who knew a Karen-dependent operation like Starbucks could be a reliable source of goth vibes? On afternoons when impeccably tasteful barista Tommy is on duty at the Colonial Plaza location, you get the best playlist of the dark stuff since Barbarella moved out of downtown. We're talking the greatest hits of bands like New Order and Sisters of Mercy, plus some newer acts that may or may not strike you as sounding very much like ... the Sisters of Mercy. Either way, this sommelier of the somber will helpfully fill you in while pouring out your frap. You just have to catch him when he isn't taking vacation days so he can fly to Berlin to see The Cure. Which he totally did, and which is totally the most goth thing ever. Give him a research budget, Starbie's! (13627 E. Colonial Drive)