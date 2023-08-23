June 2, 2023

Most (pop-)punk moment of the year for Orlando? No contest. It was when Orlando's U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost jumped onstage with Paramore in Washington, D.C., to join in on a song and maybe tell our governor to fuck off in the process. Frost was surprise-invited onstage at the Capital One Arena to join the band for 2007 number "Misery Business." Besides contributing some headbanging and backing vocals, Frost also got in a lusty shout of "Fuck Ron DeSantis! Fuck fascism!"