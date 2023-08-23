The aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Orlando and throughout the state was anything but a joke in terms of damage and flooding. And yet, it was impossible not to take some sort of low-key joy in seeing the Lake Eola swans immediately adapt to the flooding and basically take over the area. Completely unruffled, they cruised down what used to be sidewalks and walkways, all but flipping one feathered digit at any humanity they came across: "Can't float? What a pity."