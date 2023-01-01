Best Of 2023

Best Local TV News Reporter: Erik Sandoval at News 6

1st: Erik Sandoval at News 6, facebook.com/eriksandovalnews

2nd: Q McCray at WFTV, twitter.com/qmccraywftv

3rd: Crystal Moyer at News 6, facebook.com/crystalmoyernews6

Best Local Charitable Group: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Best Local Charitable Group
Photo via Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida/Facebook

1st: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, feedhopenow.org

2nd: Zebra Coalition, zebrayouth.org

3rd: Aeras Foundation, aeras.foundation

Best Local Activist Group: Equality Florida

Best Local Activist Group
courtesy photo/Equality Florida

1st: Equality Florida, eqfl.org

2nd: Stand With Abortion Now (SWAN), swanoforlando.org

3rd: League of Women Voters of Florida, lwvoc.org

Best Local Animal Rescue: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Best Local Animal Rescue
Photo courtesy the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

1st: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org

2nd: Pet Rescue by Judy, petrescuebyjudy.com

3rd: Orange County Animal Services, orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net

Best Local Elected Official: Anna Eskamani

Best Local Elected Official
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

1st: Anna Eskamani, annaforflorida.com

2nd: Buddy Dyer, orlando.gov

3rd: Maxwell Alejandro Frost, frost.house.gov

Best Local Big Shot Who's Not an Elected Official: Scott Maxwell

Best Local Big Shot Who's Not an Elected Official
Courtesy photo

1st: Scott Maxwell, orlandosentinel.com/author/scott-maxwell

2nd: Savannah Boan, facebook.com/thesexysavannah

3rd: Johnny Magic XL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com/featured/johnny-magic/about

Best Local Music-Focused Radio Station: WXXL 106.7

Best Local Music-Focused Radio Station

1st: WXXL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com

2nd: WJRR 101.9, wjrr.iheart.com

3rd: WPRK 91.5, wprk.org

Best Local Talk News Radio Station: WTKS 104.1-FM Real Radio

Best Local Talk News Radio Station

1st: WTKS 104.1-FM Real Radio, realradio.iheart.com

2nd: WMFE 90.7-FM, wmfe.org

3rd: WDBO 107.3-FM and 580-AM, wdbo.com/on-air

Best Local Radio Voice: Johnny Magic XL 106.7

Best Local Radio Voice
Photo via Johnny Magic/Facebook

1st: Johnny Magic XL 106.7 xl1067.iheart.com/featured/johnny-magic/about

2nd: Sabrina Ambra Real Radio 104.1, facebook.com/sabrina.ambra

3rd: Russ Rollins Real Radio 104.1, realradio.iheart.com/featured/monsters-blogs-russ-rollins

Best Local Radio Show: "Johnny's House" on XL 106.7

Best Local Radio Show
Photo courtesy Johnny's House/Facebook

1st: "Johnny's House" on XL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com/featured/johnny-s-house-live-blog

2nd: "Monsters in the Morning" on Real Radio 104.1, realradio.iheart.com/featured/as-heard-on-the-monsters

3rd: "The News Junkie" on Real Radio 104.1, thenewsjunkie.com

