Somebody had to stand up, and the downtown Orlando restaurant, known for hosting drag events like brunch and bingo, stepped up to volunteer as tribute. Hamburger Mary's sued the state in May over a new law that contains penalties for venues that host an "adult live performance" (widely perceived as a reference to drag) with children under 18 present. Because of that lawsuit, the law has since been blocked. "This bill has nothing to do with children, and everything to do with the continued oppression of the LGBTQ+ community," Hamburger Mary's co-owner John Paonessa wrote in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page after the lawsuit was filed. "We've spent too many years moving forward. We can't go back!"

110 W. Church St., hamburgermarys.com/orlando