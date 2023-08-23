You might not equate the term "college radio" with looks that kill or blood that rains, but that train meets weekly on Rollins College's student and community station, WPRK 91.5. Every Friday at around midnight (give or take), DJ Rob Penticoff pours out hours upon hours of molten metal both old and new. It's a blissful run through hesher-land, as programmed by perhaps the one guy in America who can tell you who's in Quiet Riot at any given moment. Recurring themed episodes include "I Didn't Know They Were Still Around" (fresh tracks by genre veterans now working the state-fair circuit) and "The Love & Death Valentine's Special" (alternating power ballads and death-metal dirges, to accommodate the holiday mood of happy couples and bitter singles alike). There's no better place to get your kicks, or your Kix.

wprk.com