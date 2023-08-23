Stand With Abortion Now is a grassroots, all-volunteer clinic escort group that seeks to protect patients of one of Orlando's only abortion clinics from anti-abortion protesters, who gather outside of the clinic daily to harass patients. The group, funded by community donations, formed after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in 2022, which overturned the federal constitutional right to abortion under Roe v. Wade. In addition to clinic escort services, the group also raises funds to help people access abortion care, similar to Florida Access Network and the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund. Unlike Planned Parenthood, SWAN will sometimes take a confrontational approach to their escort services — directly engaging with anti-abortion protesters — and regularly blasts them on their popular TikTok account, @swanofcentralfla.
1st: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, feedhopenow.org
2nd: Zebra Coalition, zebrayouth.org
3rd: Aeras Foundation, aeras.foundation
1st: Equality Florida, eqfl.org
2nd: Stand With Abortion Now (SWAN), swanoforlando.org
3rd: League of Women Voters of Florida, lwvoc.org
1st: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, petallianceorlando.org
2nd: Pet Rescue by Judy, petrescuebyjudy.com
3rd: Orange County Animal Services, orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net
1st: Anna Eskamani, annaforflorida.com
2nd: Buddy Dyer, orlando.gov
3rd: Maxwell Alejandro Frost, frost.house.gov
1st: Scott Maxwell, orlandosentinel.com/author/scott-maxwell
2nd: Savannah Boan, facebook.com/thesexysavannah
3rd: Johnny Magic XL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com/featured/johnny-magic/about
1st: WXXL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com
2nd: WJRR 101.9, wjrr.iheart.com
3rd: WPRK 91.5, wprk.org
1st: WTKS 104.1-FM Real Radio, realradio.iheart.com
2nd: WMFE 90.7-FM, wmfe.org
3rd: WDBO 107.3-FM and 580-AM, wdbo.com/on-air
1st: Johnny Magic XL 106.7 xl1067.iheart.com/featured/johnny-magic/about
2nd: Sabrina Ambra Real Radio 104.1, facebook.com/sabrina.ambra
3rd: Russ Rollins Real Radio 104.1, realradio.iheart.com/featured/monsters-blogs-russ-rollins
1st: "Johnny's House" on XL 106.7, xl1067.iheart.com/featured/johnny-s-house-live-blog
2nd: "Monsters in the Morning" on Real Radio 104.1, realradio.iheart.com/featured/as-heard-on-the-monsters
3rd: "The News Junkie" on Real Radio 104.1, thenewsjunkie.com