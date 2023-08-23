Stand With Abortion Now is a grassroots, all-volunteer clinic escort group that seeks to protect patients of one of Orlando's only abortion clinics from anti-abortion protesters, who gather outside of the clinic daily to harass patients. The group, funded by community donations, formed after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in 2022, which overturned the federal constitutional right to abortion under Roe v. Wade. In addition to clinic escort services, the group also raises funds to help people access abortion care, similar to Florida Access Network and the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund. Unlike Planned Parenthood, SWAN will sometimes take a confrontational approach to their escort services — directly engaging with anti-abortion protesters — and regularly blasts them on their popular TikTok account, @swanofcentralfla.

swanoforlando.org