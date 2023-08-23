If ever there were a person who made you proud to be a Central Floridian, it's Bob Kealing. From broadcast news to authoring books, Kealing digs up the stories that tell us about a Florida that is as nuanced and culturally rich as anywhere in the country. He's lent his talents and reputation to lift up and celebrate the things that give us some communal bragging rights, like the Kerouac House in College Park. His books range from the female-empowerment story of Brownie Wise and Tupperware to the genesis of country rock via Gram Parsons. His most recent, Good Day Sunshine State, digs deep into the Beatles touring in Florida at the height of Beatlemania, just as the nation was bouncing back from the JFK tragedy and mass social change began to sweep across the state and the world.

