July 29, 2023

Resurgent Florida (and that includes some deep Orlando roots) hardcore titans Gouge Away finally graced an Orlando stage again, in front of a sold-out crowd at Will's Pub, after way too many years. Performers and audience alike went full fathom frenzy from the first note, holding forth amid a flail of audience limbs flying in every single direction. Holy moly, they are like a wrecking ball — ferocious!