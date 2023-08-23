It's always an event whenever local folk supergroup the Za-Boo-Zays gathers to play a show, but the shows they did last year when various members were no longer living in Central Florida became downright mandatory. The Za-Boo-Zays consist of three stars in their own right — Hannah Harber, Olivia Wynn and Kaleigh Baker — joining forces like Orlando's answer to CSN or Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris to trade harmonies and songs with almost telepathic interplay. Shows are sold out, audiences are rapt. Keep an eye peeled for the next one.
2nd: Hard Rock Live, hardrock.com/live/locations/orlando
3rd: The Plaza Live, plazaliveorlando.org
1st: Montgomery Drive, montgomerydrive.com
2nd: Jessica Pawli, facebook.com/jessicapawli
3rd: 407 Booking, instagram.com/407booking
1st: Sanford Porchfest, sanfordporchfest.org
2nd: Electric Daisy Carnival, orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com
3rd: WJRR Earthday Birthday, wjrr.iheart.com/featured/earthday-birthday
1st: Smartpunk Records, smartpunk.com
2nd: Swamp Cabbage Records, swampcabbagerecords.storenvy.com
3rd: Popnihil, facebook.com/popnihilpress
1st: Red Lion Recording Studio, redlionrecordingstudio.com
2nd: Studio 1509, studio1509music.com
3rd: Phat Planet Studios, phatplanetstudios.com
1st: Austin's Coffee, austinscoffee.com
2nd: The Alley, facebook.com/thealleylive
3rd: Renaissance Theatre Co., rentheatre.com
1st: Orlando Sings Solaria Singers, orlandosings.org/choirs
2nd: Violectric, violectric.net
3rd: Anthology String Quartet, anthologyquartet.com
1st: Angel of Boom, instagram.com/itsoffcialangel
2nd: DJ Edil Hernandez, djedilhernandez.com
3rd: DJ Richie Rich, facebook.com/iamdjrichierich
1st: Sean Holcomb, seanholcomb.com
2nd: Oak Hill Drifters, oakhilldrifters.com
3rd: The Bloody Jug Band, bloodyjugband.com