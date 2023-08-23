It's always an event whenever local folk supergroup the Za-Boo-Zays gathers to play a show, but the shows they did last year when various members were no longer living in Central Florida became downright mandatory. The Za-Boo-Zays consist of three stars in their own right — Hannah Harber, Olivia Wynn and Kaleigh Baker — joining forces like Orlando's answer to CSN or Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris to trade harmonies and songs with almost telepathic interplay. Shows are sold out, audiences are rapt. Keep an eye peeled for the next one.