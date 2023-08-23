Best Of 2023

Best Slight Return(s): The Za-Boo-Zays

Photo by Jim Leatherman

It's always an event whenever local folk supergroup the Za-Boo-Zays gathers to play a show, but the shows they did last year when various members were no longer living in Central Florida became downright mandatory. The Za-Boo-Zays consist of three stars in their own right — Hannah Harber, Olivia Wynn and Kaleigh Baker — joining forces like Orlando's answer to CSN or Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris to trade harmonies and songs with almost telepathic interplay. Shows are sold out, audiences are rapt. Keep an eye peeled for the next one.

Best Live Music Venue: Will's Pub

Photo via Jim Leatherman
1st: Will's Pub, willspub.org

2nd: Hard Rock Live, hardrock.com/live/locations/orlando

3rd: The Plaza Live, plazaliveorlando.org

Best Local Concert Promoter: Montgomery Drive

1st: Montgomery Drive, montgomerydrive.com

2nd: Jessica Pawli, facebook.com/jessicapawli

3rd: 407 Booking, instagram.com/407booking

Best Local Music Festival: Sanford Porchfest

Photo via SanfordPorchfest.org

1st: Sanford Porchfest, sanfordporchfest.org

2nd: Electric Daisy Carnival, orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com

3rd: WJRR Earthday Birthday, wjrr.iheart.com/featured/earthday-birthday

Best Local Record Label: Smartpunk Records

Photo courtesy Smartpunk's Record Shop/Facebook

1st: Smartpunk Records, smartpunk.com

2nd: Swamp Cabbage Records, swampcabbagerecords.storenvy.com

3rd: Popnihil, facebook.com/popnihilpress

Best Local Recording Studio: Red Lion Recording Studio

Photo via Red Lion Recording Studio/Facebook

1st: Red Lion Recording Studio, redlionrecordingstudio.com

2nd: Studio 1509, studio1509music.com

3rd: Phat Planet Studios, phatplanetstudios.com

Best Open Mic: Austin's Coffee

Photo by Jessica Bryce Young

1st: Austin's Coffee, austinscoffee.com

2nd: The Alley, facebook.com/thealleylive

3rd: Renaissance Theatre Co., rentheatre.com

Best Chamber Music Group: Orlando Sings Solaria Singers

1st: Orlando Sings Solaria Singers, orlandosings.org/choirs

2nd: Violectric, violectric.net

3rd: Anthology String Quartet, anthologyquartet.com

Best Club DJ: Angel of Boom

1st: Angel of Boom, instagram.com/itsoffcialangel

2nd: DJ Edil Hernandez, djedilhernandez.com

3rd: DJ Richie Rich, facebook.com/iamdjrichierich

Best Country Act: Sean Holcomb

1st: Sean Holcomb, seanholcomb.com

2nd: Oak Hill Drifters, oakhilldrifters.com

3rd: The Bloody Jug Band, bloodyjugband.com

