Maybe it's the deadlines and late nights getting us loopy, but like that deathless Charlie Day meme, we've detected an imaginary through-line of loud and uncompromising experimental, electronic and metal-oriented musicians discovering that, hey, quiet can be the new loud. So whether it's Derek Dunn of Storage Music Unit going all John Fahey, Jonas Van den Bossche trying on Tim Buckley vulnerability, members of Fond becoming the Nick Drake/Smog-esque Vestis, Bryan Raymond of Junior Bruce channeling wee-hours dark-folk or John Rousseau of Mother Juno paying heartfelt homage to Coney Island Baby-era Lou Reed with Tiger Beat, we (and what little remains of our hearing and sanity) are just fine with it.