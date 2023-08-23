Without a doubt, this new concert venue made the biggest shockwaves in the local music landscape this year. The mighty triad of promoter Pete Olen (Endoxa Booking) and club owners Will Walker (Will's Pub, Lil Indie's, Dirty Laundry) and Jerry Dufrain (the Orpheum in Tampa) — all of whom are Central Florida concert cornerstones — joined forces and took over the long-running Haven Lounge, turning it into a proper live venue. While keeping the worn-in rock patina, they've dramatically opened up the room and upped the level of booking and operational quality. Now its stage is lit with a regular procession of bigger national names and better local acts. Moreover, the musical menu has expanded beyond just heavy metal to include a much wider range of sounds. And it has already reshaped the scene.

