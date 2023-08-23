It's trap-goth phantom Haize's world and we're just living in it. This new Orlando musician seemingly materialized out of nowhere, going from open mics to Circuit Church to opening slots for the likes of Leætherstrip and Planning for Burial, and then releasing a truly essential album this year, 222. Their performances are equal parts ritual and peak jazz-age diva pose. Haize's music is hypnotic, soulful, haunted and sweaty. We expect (more) great things.

