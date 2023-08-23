A book about breakout 1980s New Jersey hardcore band Adrenalin O.D. may seem far removed from Orlando, but this memoir belongs here. In this year's If It's Tuesday This Must Be Walla Walla: The Wacky History of Adrenalin O.D., Dave Scott Schwartzman — who grew up in Jersey but has been an Orlando resident for years — chronicles his illustrious time coming up in a crucial era of American punk rock alongside a pantheon of legends. And Orlando does figure into the book, because he recounts both the band's Florida escapades and his ultimate relocation here (as well as that of AOD guitarist Bruce George Wingate), which has entailed AOD reunions all the way up to the 2020 COVID shutdown. The book is a fun, first-person ride through the punk underground that gets both up-close and local.

diwulf.com/pages/dave-scott-schwartzman