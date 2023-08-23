May 6-7, 2023

Five years since their hiatus, Orlando was resigned to the idea of never seeing emo legends You Blew It! play live again. So when the band announced their first Will's Pub reunion show, it's no surprise it quickly turned into two back-to-back sold-out shows. The best of Orlando truly came out those nights: diehard fans, lifelong friends and beaming proud parents of the band all together in a sea of never-ending crowd surfers and fans screaming every lyric to every song at the top of their lungs. The pours were heavy and the significance of the moment was palpable. This is one of the rare reunion shows absolutely worth the wait — though we hope You Blew It! doesn't keep us waiting another five years for the next gig.