April 28 and May 13, 2023

Parting really is such sweet sorrow: This summer, forever-in-our-hearts Orlando musicians Sam Crow and Kit Dee found a new home in Chicago, taking their formidable local acts Leatherette and Body Shop with them. The projects as we know them are now done. The bands' May shows were their final as an Orlando outfit — packed nights of old friends, enduring fans, striking performances and a sense of highwire drama that put a seal on these musicians' indelible imprint on our city's underground scene.