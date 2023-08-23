As important as history is, it isn't always fun. But the Orange County Regional History Center's feature exhibition for the past year has been maximum rock & roll. Figurehead: Music & Mayhem in Orlando's Underground memorializes the foundational and seminal years between the 1980s and 1990s that practically launched the indie-rock scene in our city. It's a vivid display of a thrilling era in Orlando's history whose influence still pulses in the veins of our music culture today. Moreover, the Center has paired the exhibition with great associated events all year long that tell even more sides of the ongoing story, from the women who've moved the local music scene to local hip-hop to local gig poster art. One of the museum's most buzzing and modern efforts ever, the Figurehead exhibition has garnered national accolades and is now held over. It's a must for all music heads.

thehistorycenter.org