As important as history is, it isn't always fun. But the Orange County Regional History Center's feature exhibition for the past year has been maximum rock & roll. Figurehead: Music & Mayhem in Orlando's Underground memorializes the foundational and seminal years between the 1980s and 1990s that practically launched the indie-rock scene in our city. It's a vivid display of a thrilling era in Orlando's history whose influence still pulses in the veins of our music culture today. Moreover, the Center has paired the exhibition with great associated events all year long that tell even more sides of the ongoing story, from the women who've moved the local music scene to local hip-hop to local gig poster art. One of the museum's most buzzing and modern efforts ever, the Figurehead exhibition has garnered national accolades and is now held over. It's a must for all music heads.
2nd: Hard Rock Live, hardrock.com/live/locations/orlando
3rd: The Plaza Live, plazaliveorlando.org
1st: Montgomery Drive, montgomerydrive.com
2nd: Jessica Pawli, facebook.com/jessicapawli
3rd: 407 Booking, instagram.com/407booking
1st: Sanford Porchfest, sanfordporchfest.org
2nd: Electric Daisy Carnival, orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com
3rd: WJRR Earthday Birthday, wjrr.iheart.com/featured/earthday-birthday
1st: Smartpunk Records, smartpunk.com
2nd: Swamp Cabbage Records, swampcabbagerecords.storenvy.com
3rd: Popnihil, facebook.com/popnihilpress
1st: Red Lion Recording Studio, redlionrecordingstudio.com
2nd: Studio 1509, studio1509music.com
3rd: Phat Planet Studios, phatplanetstudios.com
1st: Austin's Coffee, austinscoffee.com
2nd: The Alley, facebook.com/thealleylive
3rd: Renaissance Theatre Co., rentheatre.com
1st: Orlando Sings Solaria Singers, orlandosings.org/choirs
2nd: Violectric, violectric.net
3rd: Anthology String Quartet, anthologyquartet.com
1st: Angel of Boom, instagram.com/itsoffcialangel
2nd: DJ Edil Hernandez, djedilhernandez.com
3rd: DJ Richie Rich, facebook.com/iamdjrichierich
1st: Sean Holcomb, seanholcomb.com
2nd: Oak Hill Drifters, oakhilldrifters.com
3rd: The Bloody Jug Band, bloodyjugband.com