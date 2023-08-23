So, yes, you should bop over to the History Center if you want to see Jim Leatherman's photos of Sonic Youth in full early 1990s flight. But if you want to experience that sneering noise circa the eternal now, you need to catch new Orlando band Warm Frames live. Which we did! Several times! The first time we were deaf for a week, even with (very) fancy earplugs. But we went back for more (several times) once the ringing subsided, and have been ever more impressed by this (very) young, loud and snotty quartet's gloriously skronky take on the NYC no-wave sound. This is the (No) future!
2nd: Hard Rock Live, hardrock.com/live/locations/orlando
3rd: The Plaza Live, plazaliveorlando.org
1st: Montgomery Drive, montgomerydrive.com
2nd: Jessica Pawli, facebook.com/jessicapawli
3rd: 407 Booking, instagram.com/407booking
1st: Sanford Porchfest, sanfordporchfest.org
2nd: Electric Daisy Carnival, orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com
3rd: WJRR Earthday Birthday, wjrr.iheart.com/featured/earthday-birthday
1st: Smartpunk Records, smartpunk.com
2nd: Swamp Cabbage Records, swampcabbagerecords.storenvy.com
3rd: Popnihil, facebook.com/popnihilpress
1st: Red Lion Recording Studio, redlionrecordingstudio.com
2nd: Studio 1509, studio1509music.com
3rd: Phat Planet Studios, phatplanetstudios.com
1st: Austin's Coffee, austinscoffee.com
2nd: The Alley, facebook.com/thealleylive
3rd: Renaissance Theatre Co., rentheatre.com
1st: Orlando Sings Solaria Singers, orlandosings.org/choirs
2nd: Violectric, violectric.net
3rd: Anthology String Quartet, anthologyquartet.com
1st: Angel of Boom, instagram.com/itsoffcialangel
2nd: DJ Edil Hernandez, djedilhernandez.com
3rd: DJ Richie Rich, facebook.com/iamdjrichierich
1st: Sean Holcomb, seanholcomb.com
2nd: Oak Hill Drifters, oakhilldrifters.com
3rd: The Bloody Jug Band, bloodyjugband.com