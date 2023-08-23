So, yes, you should bop over to the History Center if you want to see Jim Leatherman's photos of Sonic Youth in full early 1990s flight. But if you want to experience that sneering noise circa the eternal now, you need to catch new Orlando band Warm Frames live. Which we did! Several times! The first time we were deaf for a week, even with (very) fancy earplugs. But we went back for more (several times) once the ringing subsided, and have been ever more impressed by this (very) young, loud and snotty quartet's gloriously skronky take on the NYC no-wave sound. This is the (No) future!

