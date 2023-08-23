Creatively, Orlando's TzariZM has spent recent years deep in production work for notable acts like Planet Asia, Homeboy Sandman, Wordsworth, Apathy & Celph Titled and Killarmy's 9th Prince. This year, the hip-hop warhorse at last returned to his roots as a rapper after nearly a decade and got back on the mic with his album O.T.H.E.R. As a reminder of his double-threat talent, the rapper also produced the lion's share of the album's tracks himself. The result is an impressively self-contained and powerfully cohesive opus. Steeped in the tradition of rap's golden age, O.T.H.E.R. keeps the flame blazing for hip-hop's true school.

instagram.com/tzarizm