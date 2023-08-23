We interviewed Orlando's own up-and-comers 0 Miles Per Hour back in March. The Gen Z band is taking the local scene by storm; winning UCF's battle of the bands, touring the country, trying their luck at SXSW and building their own ever-growing fan base. They are part of a growing community of promising and burgeoning young Orlando acts — keep watching local bands like 0MPH, Better Than This, Watts, Holly Pocket and more. They're creating killer tunes and only just getting started.

instagram.com/0milesperhourband