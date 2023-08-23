Between musicians and concertgoers alike, anyone who's been active in the Orlando music scene in the past decade-plus knows Katie Burkess. Whether it's been through her work in the Legendary JC's, Liberation 44, Eugene Snowden's combos, the Absinthe Trio, Kevin Maines Band or Leisure Chief, she's a key figure on every stage she stands on. But because she's so often seen and heard, it might surprise some that Burkess hadn't actually released any solo material until this year. While the wait was long, debut single "Stone Cold Love" is a tight bottling of the powerhouse soul that's made her famous around here. Fortunately, more solo recordings are in the works.

