Oct. 29-30, 2022

Winter Park's Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts was buzzing with activity over Halloween weekend, as the venue teamed up with Swamp Sistas La La Foundation to hold a two-day benefit show for local hurricane relief efforts. The Blue Bamboo Festival for Hurricane Relief, organized and curated by Blue Bamboo's Chris Cortez and Beth McKee of the Swamp Sistas, raised funds for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida's efforts to get food into the hands of locals impacted by Hurricane Ian. The two-day event featured a Swamp Sistas jam and a mammoth Cortez-led jam. The musician-led benefit featured star-spangled performances and raised money to help provide meals to our disaster-stricken neighbors.