Oct. 29-30, 2022
Winter Park's Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts was buzzing with activity over Halloween weekend, as the venue teamed up with Swamp Sistas La La Foundation to hold a two-day benefit show for local hurricane relief efforts. The Blue Bamboo Festival for Hurricane Relief, organized and curated by Blue Bamboo's Chris Cortez and Beth McKee of the Swamp Sistas, raised funds for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida's efforts to get food into the hands of locals impacted by Hurricane Ian. The two-day event featured a Swamp Sistas jam and a mammoth Cortez-led jam. The musician-led benefit featured star-spangled performances and raised money to help provide meals to our disaster-stricken neighbors.
2nd: Hard Rock Live, hardrock.com/live/locations/orlando
3rd: The Plaza Live, plazaliveorlando.org
1st: Montgomery Drive, montgomerydrive.com
2nd: Jessica Pawli, facebook.com/jessicapawli
3rd: 407 Booking, instagram.com/407booking
1st: Sanford Porchfest, sanfordporchfest.org
2nd: Electric Daisy Carnival, orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com
3rd: WJRR Earthday Birthday, wjrr.iheart.com/featured/earthday-birthday
1st: Smartpunk Records, smartpunk.com
2nd: Swamp Cabbage Records, swampcabbagerecords.storenvy.com
3rd: Popnihil, facebook.com/popnihilpress
1st: Red Lion Recording Studio, redlionrecordingstudio.com
2nd: Studio 1509, studio1509music.com
3rd: Phat Planet Studios, phatplanetstudios.com
1st: Austin's Coffee, austinscoffee.com
2nd: The Alley, facebook.com/thealleylive
3rd: Renaissance Theatre Co., rentheatre.com
1st: Orlando Sings Solaria Singers, orlandosings.org/choirs
2nd: Violectric, violectric.net
3rd: Anthology String Quartet, anthologyquartet.com
1st: Angel of Boom, instagram.com/itsoffcialangel
2nd: DJ Edil Hernandez, djedilhernandez.com
3rd: DJ Richie Rich, facebook.com/iamdjrichierich