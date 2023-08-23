Piattella, a terpene-rich aged water hash that looks like Nutella and hits like a nuke, has landed in Orlando thanks to the heads at Sunburn Cannabis — the only legal dispensary in the United States that offers it. The cold-cured artisanal hash is vacuum-sealed and aged, allowing the cannabinoids to interact with each other and to oxygenate, resulting in a robust flavor profile that's far from the Moroccan hockey puck or temple balls you may have tried in the past. But take care; just as Cookie Monster discovered that "A cookie is a sometime food," Sunburn CEO Brady Cobb advises that piattella is "something that may not be every day for somebody, but it's definitely something worth trying." Consider yourself forewarned.

Sunburn Cannabis Dispensary, 11551 University Blvd., sunburncannabis.com