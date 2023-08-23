Piattella, a terpene-rich aged water hash that looks like Nutella and hits like a nuke, has landed in Orlando thanks to the heads at Sunburn Cannabis — the only legal dispensary in the United States that offers it. The cold-cured artisanal hash is vacuum-sealed and aged, allowing the cannabinoids to interact with each other and to oxygenate, resulting in a robust flavor profile that's far from the Moroccan hockey puck or temple balls you may have tried in the past. But take care; just as Cookie Monster discovered that "A cookie is a sometime food," Sunburn CEO Brady Cobb advises that piattella is "something that may not be every day for somebody, but it's definitely something worth trying." Consider yourself forewarned.
Sunburn Cannabis Dispensary, 11551 University Blvd., sunburncannabis.com
1st: Erica Icovitti, Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com
2nd: Love Your Skin Spa, Deena Bell loveyourskinspa.net
3rd: Alexa Owens, Beauty and the Brow beautyandthebroworlando.com
1st: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Spa, grandelakes.com
2nd: Flexi Nails and Spa, flexispaandwellness.com
3rd: Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com
1st: SoDo Nails and Lash Bar, sodonailsandlashbar.com
2nd: Lash Dreams, lash-dreams.com
3rd (tie): EyeGlam Studio, vagaro.com/us03/eyeglamstudio
3rd (tie): Brow and Beauty Cosmetic Tattoo Lounge, browandbeauty.co
1st: Privé Salon, privesalonorlando.com
2nd: Mosaic Hair Salon and Blowout Bar, mosaichairstudio.com
3rd: Catwalk Hair Design, catwalk-hair-design.business.site
1st: Riptide Barber Parlour, riptidebarberparlo.wixsite.com
2nd: Eleanor's Barber Shop, eleanorsbarbershop.com
3rd (tie): Mr. B's Grooming Lounge, mrbgrooming.com
3rd (tie): Floyd's 99 Barbershop, floydsbarbershop.com
1st: Dorka Jones, dorkajones.com
2nd: Nikki Scandalous, scandalousartistry.com
3rd: Face by Allie, facebook.com/facebyallie
1st: Couture Med Spa, couturemedspa.com
2nd: LUXE Med Spa Aesthetics, luxemedspaaesthetics.com
3rd: Walk In Wellness, walkinw.com
1st: Flexi Nails and Spa, flexispaandwellness.com
2nd: SoDo Nails and Lash Bar, sodonailsandlashbar.com
3rd: The Polish Room, instagram.com/thepolishroomfl
1st: Golden Tarot Ink Club, goldentarotinkclub.com
2nd: Drift Piercing Studio, driftpiercing.com
3rd: Habitual Ink Casselberry, facebook.com/habitualink