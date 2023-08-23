Oral health in Florida is among the worst in the nation. Sixty-six of Florida's 67 counties lack the amount of professionals needed to provide care, and the expense of dental care isn't supported by Medicaid, leaving many to simply ignore preventative care and visit emergency rooms with toothaches or dental emergencies. Central Florida Health Care, Inc. is among the statewide coalition of groups supporting Floridians for Dental Access, a movement to get dental care added to the Medicaid-supported services offered in health access settings around the state. Proposals in the 2023 legislative session aimed to add mobile dentistry units (like a food truck, but with floss instead of empanadas) to health access settings, but your very enlightened elected representatives allowed both HB 1177 and SB 1000 to die in session. Write to them before next year's session — find their contact info at myfloridahouse.gov and flsenate.gov — to express your support of this crucial initiative.
1st: Erica Icovitti, Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com
2nd: Love Your Skin Spa, Deena Bell loveyourskinspa.net
3rd: Alexa Owens, Beauty and the Brow beautyandthebroworlando.com
1st: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Spa, grandelakes.com
2nd: Flexi Nails and Spa, flexispaandwellness.com
3rd: Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com
1st: SoDo Nails and Lash Bar, sodonailsandlashbar.com
2nd: Lash Dreams, lash-dreams.com
3rd (tie): EyeGlam Studio, vagaro.com/us03/eyeglamstudio
3rd (tie): Brow and Beauty Cosmetic Tattoo Lounge, browandbeauty.co
1st: Privé Salon, privesalonorlando.com
2nd: Mosaic Hair Salon and Blowout Bar, mosaichairstudio.com
3rd: Catwalk Hair Design, catwalk-hair-design.business.site
1st: Riptide Barber Parlour, riptidebarberparlo.wixsite.com
2nd: Eleanor's Barber Shop, eleanorsbarbershop.com
3rd (tie): Mr. B's Grooming Lounge, mrbgrooming.com
3rd (tie): Floyd's 99 Barbershop, floydsbarbershop.com
1st: Dorka Jones, dorkajones.com
2nd: Nikki Scandalous, scandalousartistry.com
3rd: Face by Allie, facebook.com/facebyallie
1st: Couture Med Spa, couturemedspa.com
2nd: LUXE Med Spa Aesthetics, luxemedspaaesthetics.com
3rd: Walk In Wellness, walkinw.com
1st: Flexi Nails and Spa, flexispaandwellness.com
2nd: SoDo Nails and Lash Bar, sodonailsandlashbar.com
3rd: The Polish Room, instagram.com/thepolishroomfl
1st: Golden Tarot Ink Club, goldentarotinkclub.com
2nd: Drift Piercing Studio, driftpiercing.com
3rd: Habitual Ink Casselberry, facebook.com/habitualink