Oral health in Florida is among the worst in the nation. Sixty-six of Florida's 67 counties lack the amount of professionals needed to provide care, and the expense of dental care isn't supported by Medicaid, leaving many to simply ignore preventative care and visit emergency rooms with toothaches or dental emergencies. Central Florida Health Care, Inc. is among the statewide coalition of groups supporting Floridians for Dental Access, a movement to get dental care added to the Medicaid-supported services offered in health access settings around the state. Proposals in the 2023 legislative session aimed to add mobile dentistry units (like a food truck, but with floss instead of empanadas) to health access settings, but your very enlightened elected representatives allowed both HB 1177 and SB 1000 to die in session. Write to them before next year's session — find their contact info at myfloridahouse.gov and flsenate.gov — to express your support of this crucial initiative.

floridiansfordentalaccess.org