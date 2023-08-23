Every year for the past five, Golden Tarot Ink Club hosts Cattoo Day, a fundraiser and adoption event, with the Orange County Animal Shelter. Get a purrfect tattoo, help find cats and kittens a forever home (possibly your own) — it's a fur-sure win-win proposition. The artists work for free that day, donating their usual fee to the shelter, and OCAS brings in plenty of kittens to tempt you into an on-site adoption. The day also includes a raffle, tarot reading and plenty of Caturday-ready photo opportunities.

May 28, 2023/annual event; 3784 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, goldentarotinkclub.com