Best Acupuncturist or Acupuncture Practice: Community Acupuncture of Orlando

1st: Community Acupuncture of Orlando, communityacupunctureoforlando.com

2nd: Orlando Alternative Health, orlandoalternativehealth.com

3rd: Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com

Best Aesthetician: Erica Icovitti

1st: Erica Icovitti, Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com

2nd: Love Your Skin Spa, Deena Bell loveyourskinspa.net

3rd: Alexa Owens, Beauty and the Brow beautyandthebroworlando.com

Best Day Spa: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Spa

1st: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Spa, grandelakes.com

2nd: Flexi Nails and Spa, flexispaandwellness.com

3rd: Be Well Holistic Care, bewellcfl.com

Best Eyelash and/or Brow Salon: SoDo Nails and Lash Bar

1st: SoDo Nails and Lash Bar, sodonailsandlashbar.com

2nd: Lash Dreams, lash-dreams.com

3rd (tie): EyeGlam Studio, vagaro.com/us03/eyeglamstudio

3rd (tie): Brow and Beauty Cosmetic Tattoo Lounge, browandbeauty.co

Best Hair Salon: Privé Salon

1st: Privé Salon, privesalonorlando.com

2nd: Mosaic Hair Salon and Blowout Bar, mosaichairstudio.com

3rd: Catwalk Hair Design, catwalk-hair-design.business.site

Best Local Barbershop: Riptide Barber Parlour

1st: Riptide Barber Parlour, riptidebarberparlo.wixsite.com

2nd: Eleanor's Barber Shop, eleanorsbarbershop.com

3rd (tie): Mr. B's Grooming Lounge, mrbgrooming.com

3rd (tie): Floyd's 99 Barbershop, floydsbarbershop.com

Best Makeup Artist: Dorka Jones

1st: Dorka Jones, dorkajones.com

2nd: Nikki Scandalous, scandalousartistry.com

3rd: Face by Allie, facebook.com/facebyallie

Best Medical Spa: Couture Med Spa

1st: Couture Med Spa, couturemedspa.com

2nd: LUXE Med Spa Aesthetics, luxemedspaaesthetics.com

3rd: Walk In Wellness, walkinw.com

Best Nail Salon or Nail Artist: Flexi Nails and Spa

1st: Flexi Nails and Spa, flexispaandwellness.com

2nd: SoDo Nails and Lash Bar, sodonailsandlashbar.com

3rd: The Polish Room, instagram.com/thepolishroomfl

Best Piercing Studio: Golden Tarot Ink Club

1st: Golden Tarot Ink Club, goldentarotinkclub.com

2nd: Drift Piercing Studio, driftpiercing.com

3rd: Habitual Ink Casselberry, facebook.com/habitualink

