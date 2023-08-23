One of the best barbecue joints in town also happens to be one of the most dangerous. Cardiologists will tell you that the mouth-watering miscreant known as the donut and brisket slider is an arterial obstructivist, while regulars at Smoke & Donuts BBQ will call it habit-forming. This gorgeous beast of a sweet and beefy sammie comprised of chopped brisket stuffed into a glazed vanilla donut "bun" would make a fine and filling final meal on Earth.

smokeanddonuts.com