Saigon Noodle and Grill presents its diners with an abundance of choice — their menu is as expansive as it is appetizing. We never get tired of their wonton soup and Thai iced tea. But hey, if you don't want to take our word for it, take Guy Fieri's! The Food Network favorite has given Saigon Noodle and Grill his stamp of approval, specifically highlighting their pho and shaking beef. The staff is just lovely as well — definitely a must stop if you're in the Milk District or just need a meal that feels like a hug.

sngbumby.com