Watching David Creech manhandle a massive inverted pyramid of meat, then secure it onto a rickety "flame thrower" trompo on Cinco de Mayo this year was a scene right out of the streets of Mexico City (well, minus the Cinco do Mayo part). That the slow-roasted adobo pork served on an heirloom corn taco with jalapeno and arbol crema, onion, cilantro, lime and, of course, pineapple, was just as good as the tacos al pastor you'd taste in CDMX was really no surprise. Creech, after all, was born and raised in Mexico City, so tacos are in his blood.

hungerstreettacos.com