Watching David Creech manhandle a massive inverted pyramid of meat, then secure it onto a rickety "flame thrower" trompo on Cinco de Mayo this year was a scene right out of the streets of Mexico City (well, minus the Cinco do Mayo part). That the slow-roasted adobo pork served on an heirloom corn taco with jalapeno and arbol crema, onion, cilantro, lime and, of course, pineapple, was just as good as the tacos al pastor you'd taste in CDMX was really no surprise. Creech, after all, was born and raised in Mexico City, so tacos are in his blood.
1st: Prato, prato-wp.com
2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
3rd: The Strand, strandorlando.com
1st: Henry Moso, Kabooki, kabookisushi.com
2nd: Patrick Story, Hollerbach's German Restaurant, hollerbachs.com
3rd: Fabiano Olmo, Maxine's on Shine, facebook.com/chef.fabiano.olmo
1st: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
2nd: Prato, prato-wp.com
3rd: Gnarly Barley, thegnarlybarley.com
1st: Gideon's Bakehouse, gideonsbakehouse.com
2nd: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com
3rd: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com
1st: 4 Rivers Smokehouse, 4rsmokehouse.com
2nd: Pig Floyd's Urban BBQ, pigfloyds.com
3rd: Smoke and Donuts, smokeanddonuts.com
1st: DaJen Eats, dajeneats.com
2nd: Island Thyme Caribbean Grille, islandthymegrille.com
3rd: Singh's Roti Shop, instagram.com/singhsrotishopfl
1st: Hawkers Asian Street Food, eathawkers.com
2nd: Peter's Kitchen China Bistro, peterskitchencb.business.site
3rd: Taste of Chengdu, tasteofchengdufl.com
1st: Foxtail Coffee Co., foxtailcoffee.com
2nd: Lineage Coffee Roasting, lineageroasting.com
3rd: Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, drunkenmonkeyorders.com
1st: TooJay's Deli, toojays.com
2nd: Linda's Winter Park Diner (closed), winterparkdiner.com
3rd: Shakers American Café, shakerscafe.com