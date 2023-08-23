Henry Lim is doing some amazing things from a nook inside the Plant Street Market and, for the most part, he's gone relatively unnoticed. Not that the soft-spoken chef seems to mind being situated far from the madding crowds inside Crooked Can Brewing Co.'s Barrel Room. From the discreet locale, Lim not only shucks oysters with aplomb, but like a one-man show, crafts soups from scratch and bakes bread with the best of them. Sample his duck confit grilled cheese on pain de mie, or his lamb bacon BLT on a rustic French loaf, and you'll likely want to keep this place a secret too.

brunosoysters.com