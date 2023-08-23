When we're in NYC, we live by a code: Avoid $18 avocado toast spots with rotating iPad check-out screens and head to corner stores for hearty $4 breakfast sandwiches and dusty tip jars. It's always the best deal in town. Stasio's is the closest we've found to those bodega BECs in Orlando — their breakfast sandwiches are mouth-watering, with plenty of options to dress it up. More than a meal. Plus the place is polished like a movie set and you're greeted with a smile when you walk in the door. Never disappointing.

