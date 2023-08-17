Lu chuan'r is colloquial Mandarin for the sideward action of stripping through a skewer of grilled meat with your teeth, and at Friendship BBQ on West Colonial Drive, teeth meet their match with a dizzying array of meats, most notably the grilled crown jewels of a young ruminant. If you haven't juggled lamb balls in your mouth before, you can lay claim to the feat here where there's more variety meat than you can shake a stick at.

friendshipbbqorlando.com