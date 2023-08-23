We first discovered Snowbean while looking for a place to watch a supermoon one night. Snowbean's adorably decorated deck proved to be the perfect place to do so and a perfect place to grab a sweet treat while we gazed at the night sky. Not only is this Korean cafe open until 1 a.m. every night, satisfying late-night cravings with shaved ice, dessert waffles and more, but they also have a picturesque outdoor area adorned with heart lockets and Sharpie'd messages from visitors across the years. You and your lover can buy your own locket from the counter and leave your mark at the sweetest café in town.
1st: Prato, prato-wp.com
2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
3rd: The Strand, strandorlando.com
1st: Henry Moso, Kabooki, kabookisushi.com
2nd: Patrick Story, Hollerbach's German Restaurant, hollerbachs.com
3rd: Fabiano Olmo, Maxine's on Shine, facebook.com/chef.fabiano.olmo
1st: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
2nd: Prato, prato-wp.com
3rd: Gnarly Barley, thegnarlybarley.com
1st: Gideon's Bakehouse, gideonsbakehouse.com
2nd: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com
3rd: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com
1st: 4 Rivers Smokehouse, 4rsmokehouse.com
2nd: Pig Floyd's Urban BBQ, pigfloyds.com
3rd: Smoke and Donuts, smokeanddonuts.com
1st: DaJen Eats, dajeneats.com
2nd: Island Thyme Caribbean Grille, islandthymegrille.com
3rd: Singh's Roti Shop, instagram.com/singhsrotishopfl
1st: Hawkers Asian Street Food, eathawkers.com
2nd: Peter's Kitchen China Bistro, peterskitchencb.business.site
3rd: Taste of Chengdu, tasteofchengdufl.com
1st: Foxtail Coffee Co., foxtailcoffee.com
2nd: Lineage Coffee Roasting, lineageroasting.com
3rd: Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, drunkenmonkeyorders.com
1st: TooJay's Deli, toojays.com
2nd: Linda's Winter Park Diner (closed), winterparkdiner.com
3rd: Shakers American Café, shakerscafe.com