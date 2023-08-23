We first discovered Snowbean while looking for a place to watch a supermoon one night. Snowbean's adorably decorated deck proved to be the perfect place to do so and a perfect place to grab a sweet treat while we gazed at the night sky. Not only is this Korean cafe open until 1 a.m. every night, satisfying late-night cravings with shaved ice, dessert waffles and more, but they also have a picturesque outdoor area adorned with heart lockets and Sharpie'd messages from visitors across the years. You and your lover can buy your own locket from the counter and leave your mark at the sweetest café in town.

