These bialy sandwiches are absolutely incredible. Every time we order one, we wish we had two instead. The latkes, corned beef and bacon (no, it's not a kosher deli) will weight down your troubled tum and the everything-spice tomatoes, fresh herbs and crisp pickles will put some fresh nutrients into your system. It's a great spot to grab the latest issue of Orlando Weekly and treat yourself to a house-made seltzer (hydration!) for the drive back home to scarf down that sandwich.

delidesires.com