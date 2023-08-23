So, you've woken up from a wild night out. You're potentially in not your own bed, unsure of the decisions that got you here. That final tequila shot might be the culprit, but one thing's sure: You're hungover AF. Don't worry; we've got the perfect cure: Se7en Bites. Gather your sunglasses and some water, and head immediately to this haven of sweet and savory delights, specializing in Southern comfort. (Not that kind.) As you stand in line outside, allow Florida's natural sauna to cleanse you from last night's excesses. As you step inside, feel the refreshing air conditioning, and let the kitchen's aroma awaken your appetite. Se7en Bites serves up the necessary hangover elixirs with heaps of grease, sugar, butter and flour. It's a place to mend your body and soul while filling in the missing pieces of the previous night with friends.

se7enbites.com