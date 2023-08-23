Best Of 2023

Best of Orlando© 2023

Best French Restaurant: Le Coq Au Vin

Best French Restaurant
Photo via bistrolecoqauvin.com

1st: Le Coq Au Vin (closed May 2023), lecoqauvinrestaurant.com

2nd: Chez Vincent, chezvincent.com

3rd: DoveCote Restaurant, dovecoteorlando.com

Best of Orlando: Food and Dining

Best Restaurant Overall: Prato

Prato
Photo via Prato/Yelp
Prato

1st: Prato, prato-wp.com

2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com

3rd: The Strand, strandorlando.com

Best Local Chef: Henry Moso, Kabooki

Henry Moso
photo by Faiyaz Kara
Henry Moso

1st: Henry Moso, Kabooki, kabookisushi.com

2nd: Patrick Story, Hollerbach's German Restaurant, hollerbachs.com

3rd: Fabiano Olmo, Maxine's on Shine, facebook.com/chef.fabiano.olmo

Best Wait Staff: Maxine's on Shine

Best Wait Staff
Photo by Rob Bartlett

1st: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com

2nd: Prato, prato-wp.com

3rd: Gnarly Barley, thegnarlybarley.com

Best Bakery: Gideon's Bakehouse

Gideon’s Bakehouse
courtesy photo
Gideon’s Bakehouse

1st: Gideon's Bakehouse, gideonsbakehouse.com

2nd: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com

3rd: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com

Best Barbecue Restaurant: 4 Rivers Smokehouse

Best Barbecue Restaurant
Best Barbecue Restaurant
Photo via 4 Rivers/Facebook

1st: 4 Rivers Smokehouse, 4rsmokehouse.com

2nd: Pig Floyd's Urban BBQ, pigfloyds.com

3rd: Smoke and Donuts, smokeanddonuts.com

Best Caribbean Restaurant: DaJen Eats

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Photo via DaJen Eats/Facebook

1st: DaJen Eats, dajeneats.com

2nd: Island Thyme Caribbean Grille, islandthymegrille.com

3rd: Singh's Roti Shop, instagram.com/singhsrotishopfl

Best Chinese Restaurant: Hawkers Asian Street Food

Best Chinese Restaurant
Photo via Hawkers Asian Street Fare/Yelp

1st: Hawkers Asian Street Food, eathawkers.com

2nd: Peter's Kitchen China Bistro, peterskitchencb.business.site

3rd: Taste of Chengdu, tasteofchengdufl.com

Best Coffee Bar: Foxtail Coffee Co.

Best Coffee Bar
Photo via Foxtail Coffee Co./Facebook

1st: Foxtail Coffee Co., foxtailcoffee.com

2nd: Lineage Coffee Roasting, lineageroasting.com

3rd: Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, drunkenmonkeyorders.com

Best Diner: TooJay's Deli

Best Diner
Photo via TooJay’s Deli/Facebook

1st: TooJay's Deli, toojays.com

2nd: Linda's Winter Park Diner (closed), winterparkdiner.com

3rd: Shakers American Café, shakerscafe.com

Best Audubon Park or Baldwin Park Restaurant Winner: DOMU Runners-up: Seito Sushi, The Osprey

Orlando's best restaurants and local food of 2023, according to our readers

