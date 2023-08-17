This little four-seater is deep inside the iFresh Supermarket, and serves Thai street food along with other southeast Asian delectables. It's squeezed in a corner between a bakery, huge bags of rice, raw spices, and sad fish staring dully out of their tanks, so you get a free Bangkok-alleyway atmosphere minus the brutal hot smog. Chef AJ's specialty is Hainan chicken, but give the yellow kutsu curry a chance — and his own personal hot sauce recipe goes well on the wontons. Browse the nearby duck eggs and giant durians while he prepares it.

mengskitchensorlando.com