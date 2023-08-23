Don't kid yourself: An overpriced beer at Orlando's Exploria Stadium isn't for everyone. If you're an Orlando City SC fan but are not about that big-bucks life, or (alternatively) just want somewhere to kill time before a game, you have options. The best one out there for a pre-game beer or two is Broken Strings Brewery, a brewery located less than half a mile from the stadium. On afternoons leading up to Orlando City SC games, they typically have some sort of food truck, various craft beers on tap that they produce in-house, and all of the good vibes. Plus, it's not just the beer that makes this a fun and noteworthy spot, it's the energy and friendliness of the staff. Be a good sport and tip well.

1012 W. Church St., brokenstringsbrewery.com