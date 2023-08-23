We might be depressed over not receiving a letter via Owl Post admitting us into Hogwarts, but at least we can rock our scantiest robes and go all out at the Slytherin House Party. Cocktails & Screams is already a cool place to accio a potion — we mean cocktail — on a Friday night, but when you add in the possibility of getting to party with your fellow Hufflepuffs? Sign us up. Each house gets a designated night to let out the wizard within. Check out the bar's Instagram to learn which house parties are held each night. So go cut loose, little Gryffindors and Ravenclaws, but just remember: Any misconduct that is too disorderly will result in your house losing at least 10 points.
39 W. Pine St., instagram.com/cocktailsandscreams
1st: Will's Pub, willspub.org
2nd: The Guesthouse, instagram.com/the_guesthouse
3rd: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com
1st: Otto's High Dive, ottoshd.com
2nd: Deadwords Brewing, deadwords.com
3rd: The Moderne, themodernebar.com
1st: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com
2nd: Lil Indie's, lilindies.org
3rd: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com
1st: Tia Devine at Southern Nights
2nd: Jen Harton at Lil Indie's
3rd: Melissa Fowler at Sunroom and Guesthouse
1st: Mathers Social Gathering, mathersorlando.com
2nd: The Courtesy, thecourtesybar.com
3rd: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com
1st: Fiddlers Green Irish Pub and Eatery, fiddlersgreen.pub
2nd: The Porch, theporchwinterpark.com
3rd: Knight Library, knightlibrary.com
1st: Crooked Can Brewing Co., crookedcan.com
2nd: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com
3rd: Sideward Brewing Co., sidewardbrewing.com
1st: Southern Nights, facebook.com/southernnightsorlando
2nd: Barbarella Orlando, facebook.com/barbarellaorlando
3rd: The Vanguard, thevanguard.live
1st: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com
2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org
3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net