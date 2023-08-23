We might be depressed over not receiving a letter via Owl Post admitting us into Hogwarts, but at least we can rock our scantiest robes and go all out at the Slytherin House Party. Cocktails & Screams is already a cool place to accio a potion — we mean cocktail — on a Friday night, but when you add in the possibility of getting to party with your fellow Hufflepuffs? Sign us up. Each house gets a designated night to let out the wizard within. Check out the bar's Instagram to learn which house parties are held each night. So go cut loose, little Gryffindors and Ravenclaws, but just remember: Any misconduct that is too disorderly will result in your house losing at least 10 points.

39 W. Pine St., instagram.com/cocktailsandscreams