Burton's is an Orlando staple. Established in 1937, it's the perfect hole-in-the wall neighborhood sports bar — cheap drinks, great selection of beers, strong pours and awesome staff. There's indoor and outdoor seating, plenty of flatscreens for all your sporting needs, and billiards and darts, along with a juke box, for your entertainment needs. Pro tip: Bring your friends visiting from Miami to Burton's, and watch them have a mini-emotional breakdown from how awesome and affordable this bar is. Remind them they can visit anytime, and ask if they need another drink that's $5 or less.

801 E. Washington St., instagram.com/burtonsthorntonpark