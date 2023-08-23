Burton's is an Orlando staple. Established in 1937, it's the perfect hole-in-the wall neighborhood sports bar — cheap drinks, great selection of beers, strong pours and awesome staff. There's indoor and outdoor seating, plenty of flatscreens for all your sporting needs, and billiards and darts, along with a juke box, for your entertainment needs. Pro tip: Bring your friends visiting from Miami to Burton's, and watch them have a mini-emotional breakdown from how awesome and affordable this bar is. Remind them they can visit anytime, and ask if they need another drink that's $5 or less.
801 E. Washington St., instagram.com/burtonsthorntonpark
1st: Will's Pub, willspub.org
2nd: The Guesthouse, instagram.com/the_guesthouse
3rd: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com
1st: Otto's High Dive, ottoshd.com
2nd: Deadwords Brewing, deadwords.com
3rd: The Moderne, themodernebar.com
1st: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com
2nd: Lil Indie's, lilindies.org
3rd: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com
1st: Tia Devine at Southern Nights
2nd: Jen Harton at Lil Indie's
3rd: Melissa Fowler at Sunroom and Guesthouse
1st: Mathers Social Gathering, mathersorlando.com
2nd: The Courtesy, thecourtesybar.com
3rd: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com
1st: Fiddlers Green Irish Pub and Eatery, fiddlersgreen.pub
2nd: The Porch, theporchwinterpark.com
3rd: Knight Library, knightlibrary.com
1st: Crooked Can Brewing Co., crookedcan.com
2nd: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com
3rd: Sideward Brewing Co., sidewardbrewing.com
1st: Southern Nights, facebook.com/southernnightsorlando
2nd: Barbarella Orlando, facebook.com/barbarellaorlando
3rd: The Vanguard, thevanguard.live
1st: Wally's Bar and Liquors, wallysbarandliquors.com
2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org
3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net