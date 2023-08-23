We all know how aesthetic the brick roads of Winter Park or the coconut drinks at the Lake Eola Farmers Market can be, but if you want to take stellar shots that you haven't seen all over your IG feed before — head to the streets of Historic Downtown Sanford. Whether you're posing in front of the charming Ritz Theater marquee, or practicing your best "Singing in the Rain" twirl around the clock tower, you're sure to stun on screen. Take a walk around the streets of the little city and you'll find dozens of murals to snap that will frame you like the work of art you are.

211 E. First St., Sanford, historicdowntownsanford.com