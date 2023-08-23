Best Of 2023

Best of Orlando© 2023
Best of Orlando© 2023

Best Private School: Lake Highland Preparatory

1st: Lake Highland Preparatory, lhps.org

2nd: Bishop Moore Catholic High School, bishopmoore.org

3rd: Trinity Preparatory School, trinityprep.org

Previous Winners

Best of Orlando 2023: City Life

Best of Orlando 2023: City Life

Best Apartment Building or Community: The Yard

Best Apartment Building or Community
Photo courtesy The Yard at Ivanhoe

1st: The Yard, theyardivanhoe.com

2nd: Village at Baldwin Park, villagebaldwinpark.com

3rd: 55 West, live55westorlando.com

Best Boutique Hotel: The Alfond Inn

Best Boutique Hotel

1st: The Alfond Inn, thealfondinn.com

2nd: Grand Bohemian Hotel, kesslercollection.com/bohemian-orlando

3rd: The Wellborn, thewellbornorlando.com

Best Charter School: Cornerstone Charter Academy

1st: Cornerstone Charter Academy, cornerstonecharter.com

2nd: Lake Eola Charter School, lecs.org

3rd: UCP of Central Florida, ucpcfl.org

Best Daycare: JCC of Maitland

1st: JCC of Maitland, orlandojcc.org/early-childhood

2nd: Primrose School of Lake Nona, primroseschools.com/schools/lake-nona

3rd: Conway Learning Center, conwaylearningcenter.com

Best Event Venue: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Best Event Venue
photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

1st: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, drphillipscenter.org

2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org

3rd: The Plaza Live, plazaliveorlando.org

Best Kept Secret in Orlando: Mills 50

Best Kept Secret in Orlando

1st: Mills 50, mills50.org

2nd: Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour, scenicboattours.com

3rd: Historic Downtown Sanford, historicdowntownsanford.com

Best Local College or Trade School: University of Central Florida

Best Local College or Trade School
Photo courtesy of University of Central Florida/Facebook

1st: University of Central Florida, ucf.edu

2nd: Rollins College, rollins.edu

3rd: Valencia College, valenciacollege.edu

Best Local Festival Overall: Orlando Fringe Festival

Best Local Festival Overall
Photo by Brian Harris/courtesy of Orlando Fringe

1st: Orlando Fringe Festival, orlandofringe.org

2nd: Come Out With Pride, comeoutwithpride.org

3rd: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Paws in the Park, pawsinthepark.org

Best Local Mural: LGBT Center Pulse Mural

Best Local Mural
Photo by Matt Keller Lehamn

1st: LGBT Center Pulse Mural, thecenterorlando.org

2nd: Milk District, electrical boxes themilkdistrict.org/mural-map

3rd: Sam Flax, samflaxorlando.com

Best of Orlando® Slideshows

Best Audubon Park or Baldwin Park Restaurant Winner: DOMU Runners-up: Seito Sushi, The Osprey

Orlando's best restaurants and local food of 2023, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us