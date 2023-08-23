As they say, it's a man's world. That's why Orlando Girls Rock Camp is essential as a place reserved just for female, non-binary and trans youth to find their voices through artistic expression in a world not tilted in their favor. Open to campers ages 8-17, the amazing OGRC group are doing foundational work and making a direct difference at the critical and formative school years, where life trajectories are often determined. But more than just inspiring the next wave of creatives, they're building the next generation of empowered individuals in a space that's purposefully safe, inclusive and supportive. Yes, OGRC is fun, unique in our city and legitimately cool. But it's also necessary, with impacts that are both immediate and future-shaping.

orlandogirlsrock.org