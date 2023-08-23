1501 S. Semoran Blvd.

This is a 1970s-era low-rider with Marcel Breuer-style windows, a crystalline, concrete flat pancake of a building crying out for a garden front and some professional TLC. This building is ripe for a creative business to magnify its potential as a Brutalist iconette with sympathetic interior design. It anchors an unstudied architectural district of Orlando, South Semoran: the front driveway to one of America's busiest airports, with a peculiar mix of local, national and international brands rivaling South Orange Blossom Trail. Let's hope this little gem gets the refresh it deserves and doesn't get mulched to become another Starbucks.